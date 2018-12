Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day, probably not too long from now, the AmazonBasics brand will subsume all product categories, and eventually governments, and then the biological vessels of humanity itself. But in the meantime, one of its newest products is a 201-piece mechanics tool set, and at an all-time low $56, it’s a great gift idea.