Give Your Desk a Better View With $60 off This 24" Acer Monitor

Acer Nitro VG240Y 24" Gaming Monitor Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Acer Nitro VG240Y 24" Gaming Monitor | $120 | Newegg

If you only work from home occasionally, your laptop screen probably seems fine. But most of us have been working from home for a while now, and the smaller screen can be a bummer. Picking the right monitor can be tough, and if you’re not into gaming, a gaming monitor probably isn’t necessary. That said, if you like to get through a few rounds of Fortnite or Overwatch after closing out of Slack for the night, this 24-inch Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor might be worth a look. It typically sells for $180, but it’s down to $120 on Newegg right now.

It’s not the biggest screen you can get, and its 1080p resolution isn’t that enticing, but for the cost it should cover all your work-from-home and battlestation needs.