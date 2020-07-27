Give Your Connection a Speed Boost With $50 off This Linksys Router

Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Linksys AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router | $150 | Best Buy

Spending so much time at home, you might have started noticing that your router doesn’t give off the best signal. If that’s been one of your biggest quarantine gripes, it might be time to get an upgrade. This Linksys mesh WiFi router, which typically sells for $200, is down to $150 at Best Buy right now.

It has a max speed of 2.2 gigabits per second, a tri-band configuration, and it’s upgradeable. If you live in a larger home or apartment, a single router may start to lose its signal the further away you get. With a mesh router, like this one, you can add a couple extenders to reach the spots your router can’t.