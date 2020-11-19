It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Your Computer Some Breathing Room With $10 off Samsung's 1TB Portable SSD

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD | $130 | Newegg

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

