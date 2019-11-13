It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPC Parts

Give Your Computer a Speed Boost With This 512GB SSD

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
737
Save
Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB Internal SSD | $57 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB Internal SSD | $57 | Amazon

Solid State Drives, like this Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $57, there is no reason to hesitate. This 2.5-inch model offers a 5 Gb per second data transfer rate.

Advertisement

Right now, it’s currently marked down to an all-time low, or about $10 off its average price. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get Your First Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For $1
Lug All of Your Dirty Clothes to the Laundry Room In This $14 Hamper
This $25 Electrical Massager Can Relax Your Muscles, Or At Least Make You Feel Something

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts