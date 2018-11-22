Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Obviously your prime concern when it comes to computing peripherals is that they’re highly functional; nobody wants to deal with lag or ghosting. But there’s no reason your input devices can’t also be beautiful, and that’s the appeal of the Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle. It includes a gaming keyboard, mouse, and mousepad, all with RGB lighting. The glow is so alluring that even the least techy people you know will have to appreciate it, and there’s something to be said for showcasing your interests in a new light.

