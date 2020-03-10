Give Your Car a Boost With This $35 Jump Starter

Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Car Jump Starter | $35 | Amazon | Promo code AGGCZ88B



There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter. This one is only $35 when you type in the promo code AGGCZ88B at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 7.0L g asoline engine, as well as any 4.5L d iesel engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

I’m gonna be real with y’all—I have an Infiniti G35 and I probably should be buying this for myself. Jump on this before it is gone.



