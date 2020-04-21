It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Give Your Car a Boost With This $30 Jump Starter

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
566
1
Save
Gooloo Car Jump Starter | $30 | Amazon | Promo code FFSDWQ4Y
Gooloo Car Jump Starter | $30 | Amazon | Promo code FFSDWQ4Y
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gooloo Car Jump Starter | $30 | Amazon | Promo code FFSDWQ4Y

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.

Advertisement

This one is only $30 when you type in the promo code FFSDWQ4Y at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $10 Off [Exclusive]

Got the Munchies? Here's Some Garbage to Eat

You Should Really Clean Your Bong Today

Tuesday's Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077, Vizio P-Series TVs, Forever 21 Flash Sale, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, and More