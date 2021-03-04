It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Give Your Breakfast a Boost With This $29 Crepe Maker

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Crepe Maker Machine | $29 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon
Crepe Maker Machine | $29 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Crepe Maker Machine | $29 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon

Is your morning routine mundane? If you’re looking to mix things up with a tastier breakfast, a Crepe Maker may be just what you were looking for. This machine is more versatile than you might think, with a total savings of 42% off once you clip the coupon.

This handy little appliance will help you perfect not only crepes but pancakes too. Make beautiful twelve-inch treats every use. Easy to operate, it will actually tell you when it’s at the perfect temperature for what you’d like to create. That built-in indicator light helps take all the guessing out. Much like many simple pancake makers out, it’s essentially dummy-proof so that you won’t burn your morning treats. While it is called a “crepe maker,” you can absolutely use this to heat tortillas or even whip up roti, blintzes, dosa, and more. No worries if you get stuck on what you can make because this also comes with a cookbook with one hundred recipes to try. You’ll also get a wooden spatula and crepe spreader, making each dish a lot easy to concoct. As it’s non-stick, it’s easy to clean and care for. Plus, it’s compact and portable, so no problem needing room to store.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`