Give Your Breakfast a Boost With This $29 Crepe Maker

Crepe Maker Machine | $29 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon



Is your morning routine mundane? If you’re looking to mix things up with a tastier breakfast, a Crepe Maker may be just what you were looking for. This machine is more versatile than you might think, with a total savings of 42% off once you clip the coupon.

This handy little appliance will help you perfect not only crepes but pancakes too. Make beautiful twelve-inch treats every use. Easy to operate, it will actually tell you when it’s at the perfect temperature for what you’d like to create. That built-in indicator light helps take all the guessing out. Much like many simple pancake makers out, it’s essentially dummy-proof so that you won’t burn your morning treats. While it is called a “crepe maker,” you can absolutely use this to heat tortillas or even whip up roti, blintzes, dosa, and more. No worries if you get stuck on what you can make because this also comes with a cookbook with one hundred recipes to try. You’ll also get a wooden spatula and crepe spreader, making each dish a lot easy to concoct. As it’s non-stick, it’s easy to clean and care for. Plus, it’s compact and portable, so no problem needing room to store.

This will ship for free for Prime members.