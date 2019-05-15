WORX Aerocart Wheelbarrow | $97 | Amazon

WORX Aerocart Wheelbarrow with Wagon Kit | $151 | Amazon

The Worx AeroCart could best be described as the lovechild of a dolly and a wheelbarrow, so if you ever need to move heavy loads, this is one of the most flexible tools you can buy. Today’s Gold Box lowers the price to just $97, one of the best deals we’ve seen.

Alternatively, you can pick one up with a wagon attachment, which converts your Aerocart into a hay wagon or garden cart, for about $55 more.