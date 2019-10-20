Take a Break With a Discounted Reading Pillow and Weighted Blanket, Today Only

Linenspa Reading Pillow and Weighted Blanket Gold Box | Amazon

Whether you’re sitting up in bed and reading a novel, or staying up past midnight scrolling through Twitter until you’re too upset to get to sleep, your back will thank you for buying a reading pillow and an anxiety-crushing weighted blanket.



These Linenspa pillows are as low as $28 in today’s Amazon Gold Box l. Their shredded memory foam and support foam blend will support your back and shoulders whether you’re using them on the couch, in bed, or on the floor. Meanwhile, weighted blankets in varying sizes and weights are as low as $35—a few even come with a sherpa-lined duvet. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and they could sell out early.