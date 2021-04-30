It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Give Your Allergies a Break With 30% off a Smartmi Air Purifier [Exclusive]

ignacia
Ignacia
Save
Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter | $126 | Amazon | Promo code KINJALOVE
Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter | $126 | Amazon | Promo code KINJALOVE
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter | $126 | Amazon | Promo code KINJALOVE

As warm weather returns to the northeast, so does pollen and unfortunately, allergies. It’s just a way of life! A frustrating, itchy, and snot-filled kind of life, but we must deal. If you want some kind of relief that isn’t Benadryl or any other allergy med, you should check this out. For a short time, you can get 30% off a Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter, bringing the price down to $126 with our exclusive promo code, KINJALOVE. This little device is powerful—it can quietly absorb almost 80 percent of nanoparticles in the air in rooms up to 180-320 square feet. As I’ve mentioned, it’s made with three HEPA filters and can be connected via an app on your phone and can also be linked to Google Assistant, Alexa, or Homekit.

Advertisement

And because we’ve truly got the exclusive, the first 200 orders using code KINJALOVE will get an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 and a suitcase, so honestly, you know what to do! Grab it before they’re gone!

G/O Media may get a commission
Everyday Scaries Bundle
4/20 EXCLUSIVE
Everyday Scaries Bundle
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.