Give Your Allergies a Break With 30% off a Smartmi Air Purifier [Exclusive]

As warm weather returns to the northeast , so does pollen and unfortunately, allergies. It’s just a way of life! A frustrating, itchy, and snot-filled kind of life, but we must deal. If you want some kind of relief that isn’t Benadryl or any other allergy med, you should check this out. For a short time, you can get 30% off a Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter, bringing the price down to $126 with our exclusive promo code, KINJALOVE. This little device is powerful—it can quietly absorb almost 80 percent of nanoparticles in the air in rooms up to 180-320 square feet. As I’ve mentioned, it’s made with three HEPA filters and can be connected via an app on your phone and can also be linked to Google Assistant, Alexa, or Homekit.

And because we’ve truly got the exclusive, the first 200 orders using code KINJALOVE will get an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 and a suitcase, so honestly, you know what to do! Grab it before they’re gone!