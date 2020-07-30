Give This Sucky Summer the Accessory It Deserves With a Giant Bag of Ring Pops

50 Ring Pops Graphic : Sheilah Villari

50 Ring Pops | $14 | Amazon Gold Box



Ring Pops are still hands down my favorite impulse buy at the drug store. I will put a ring on all of it, they’re tasty and nostalgic. Save $8 on this massive bag of 50 Ring Pops are spend the rest of the summer sucking in style.

They are individually wrapped so you can share or take them with you wherever you go. I used to take them to the movie theater. ::shreds tear:: All five classic flavors are in the bag too: cherry, strawberry, watermelon, blue raspberry, and berry blast. I really like that in the instructions they’ve listed that they are “great for virtual parties.” What a time we live in. But I mean how often do you get to wear a huge edible piece of jewelry? Looks cute, tastes awesome.

