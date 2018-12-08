Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell’s pet stain eraser isn’t just for pet stains; it’s great for cleaning up after messy humans as well, and two different models are on sale as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, complete with a bonus bottle of cleaning formula.



The ION Deluxe model has extended 30 minute runtime and a window cleaning attachment that can remove smudges and streaks from glass, and $75 is a match for the deal we saw on Cyber Monday, which did not include the formula. Other than these two deals, it’s always sold for $100.

Or, for $64, you can opt for the standard model, which only runs for 15 minutes on a charge, and doesn’t include the window attachment. It’s still a solid deal if the Deluxe ION sells out, but if you can, it’s worth spending the extra $11.