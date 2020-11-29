Give the Whole Family a Merry Sithmas With 30% off Ugly Star Wars Holiday Sweaters

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Toddler Baby Yoda Ugly Holiday Sweater | $12 | Target

Girls’ Baby Yoda Fair Isle Pullover Sweater | $14 | Target

Darth Vader Merry Sithmas Ugly Holiday Sweater | $21 | Target

It’s the second glorious day of Blyber Weekend (The Inventory’s new name for the weird space between Black Friday and Cyber Monday), and we’ve got a Star Wars holiday deal perfect for the whole family.

Right now, both Target and Amazon have 30% off select ugly holiday sweaters. Now, you’ll find that there are all kinds of options there, but the plethora of Star Wars options seem perfect for our Baby Yoda-obsessed society at this moment. In particular, these adorable toddlers’ and kids’ options that Target has. This $12 Baby Yoda sweater is so cute I’m tempted to order it for every toddler in the family.

I haven’t forgotten the rest of us! There are plenty of adult-sized options to help you bring the holiday spirit— and even to pressure others on your Zoom Christmas party to start showing more of it, like this $14 Darth Vader “I Find Your Lack of Cheer Disturbing” sweater from Target. I personally am kind of digging this Darth Vader sweater that says “Merry Sithmas” on the back for just $21.



Finally, as I said earlier, Target is not the only one with a steal on holiday Star Wars sweaters. Here’s a few options on sale from Amazon today:

Not a Star Wars fan but looking for an ugly sweater this holiday just the same? Check out all of the Amazon sweater options here and the Target options can be found right here.