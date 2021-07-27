Give the Gift of Power With This Mophie 4,000mAh Four Pack

4 Pack: Mophie 4,000mAh Power Banks | $19 | Meh



Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? Don’t be that person; there’s a better way. Solve the problem by grabbing this Power Bank pack for $19

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. I personally like to have one at all times; it’s like charging insurance. You’ll get up to fifteen hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones if need be when out and about. This is a USB-C connection, so it won’t be compatible with iPhones. But depending on your need, there is still plenty of electronics you can power up . This is a great bundle to share with friends and family to never worry about dead wares again. Pick between copper or black or a combo of both.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.