Holiday 2020

Give the Gift of Peace of Mind This Blyber Weekend With a $20 1080p Dash Cam

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Voltenick 1080P 170° Angle Dash Cam | $20 | Amazon | Promo code 6AYMEX7B
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Voltenick 1080P 170° Angle Dash Cam | $20 | Amazon | Promo code 6AYMEX7B

This Blyber Weekend, make a responsible purchase by snagging 40% off of this Voltenick 1080P dash cam. Being an adult often means spending money on things you should buy rather than things you want to buy, and that includes items that help you stay safe and have peace of mind.

Thankfully, with promo code 6AYMEX7B, you can get this camera for your car for only $20. At that price point, you can just as easily snag a few for holiday gifts as well!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

