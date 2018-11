Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever needed an 8TB external hard drive, it’s probably now. It could be a great gift for family members who don’t back up their files. You could use it to store all the video games you bought on Black Friday. It can hold all of the holiday movies you downloaded from...places. $125 is the best deal ever on this Seagate desktop drive, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a drive of this capacity.