It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Give the Gift Of Ghost Paper's Embossed Line Notebooks For 20% Off [Exclusive]

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
2.7K
Save
Ghost Paper 96-Page Notebook | $20 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA1219
Ghost Paper 200-Page Spiral Bound Notebook | $12 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA1219
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ghost Paper 96-Page Notebook | $20 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA1219

Here at Kinja Deals, we love Ghost Paper’s notebooks. And right now, you can save 2o% on everything they offer on Amazon with promo code KINJA1219.

Advertisement

From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Choose from the super popular $20 classic notebook, or the new, cheaper spiral for $12. Both offer that patented Ghost Paper feel but the spiral notebook offers more pages, but feels a little cheaper (and is a little cheaper.)

Put up your order soon before this deal inevitably disappears.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get a Baby Yoda Sipping Soup Pop Socket For 50% Off

Civilization VI Is Down to Just $20 for the Nintendo Switch

Amazon Warehouse Is Taking an Extra 20% Off Already Marked-Down Used Items

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts