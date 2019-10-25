It's all consuming.
Give the Gift of Potable Water With This Discounted Sawyer PointOne Filter

Shep McAllister
Sawyer PointOne Portable Water Filter | $20 | Amazon
If you have any avid campers or hikers on your holiday shopping list, Sawyer’s PointOne water filter is a great stocking stuffer at $20, the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.

The concept is similar to LifeStraw—dirty water from a pond or stream goes in, drinkable water comes out—except that the Sawyer can be cleaned and reused basically indefinitely, whereas the LifeStraw has a lifespan. The PointOne can also screw onto a standard water bottle or the included 32 oz. squeeze pouch, so you don’t have to hunch over a body of water to take a drink. I’ve tested it myself, and here I am, not dead!

