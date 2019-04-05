Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $95, the best price they’ve listed in over a year.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.