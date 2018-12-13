22 Pound 60" x 80" Weighted Blanket | $102 | Amazon | Promo code PEDWX8ZI

A weighted blanket would be an amazing gift for your stressed out friends and family members (and really, are there any other types?). Just think about how nice the lead vest feels when they lay it on you at the dentist, and then imagine feeling that way at home, under a soft blanket, without someone scraping at your teeth with a metal hook.

This 22 pound model is heavier than most, and at 60" x 80", it’s big enough to share (or not). Our readers can use promo code PEDWX8ZI today to save $34, bringing it down to $102, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a blanket this heavy.

