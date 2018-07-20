Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code PWGHJO2N

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $46 | Amazon | Promo code PWGHJO2N

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code PWGHJO2N.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.