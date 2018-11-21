Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Once simply a purveyor of USB chargers and cables, Anker is now a major player in the world of car accessories too. Four of their most popular Roav products are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including a USB battery pack that can also jump start your car. Even if you already have a portable jump starter, this would make for a thoughtful, practical gift.



Beyond the battery, you’ll also find a 1080p/60 dash cam, a Quick Charge car charger, and even a freakin’ pressure washer. Go check out r/pressurewasherporn if you aren’t convinced you need one.