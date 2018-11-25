Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. For Cyber Monday, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 4000-6/50 to $79, a new all-time low.



The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 50 accessories and six attachments to get you started with projects all around the house. You can also pair it with a keyless chuck for $90.