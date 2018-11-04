Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t want your swing to atrophy over the winter, this Optishot 2 Golf Simulator makes it easy to grab a tee time at the digital links from the comfort of your basement. Featuring 16 infrared sensors to track your swing, it works with your own clubs, and both real and foam balls. Just hook it up to a projector or TV to get real time feedback on your shots.



$239 is a pretty penny, but it’s $60 less than Amazon, and would make an amazing holiday gift for anyone who wants a lower handicap come spring.