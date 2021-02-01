Give Sore Spots Relief With This Reusable Heat Pack Combo for Just $19

7-Piece Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo Graphic : Sheilah Villari

7-Piece Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo | $19 | Meh



If like me you suffer from old sports injuries that love to flair up in winter, this deal is for you. Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo has something for all your achy muscles and bones. This seven -piece pack can ease a whole host of aliments anywhere on the body, and this is an excellent alternative if you keep buying disposable stick-on pads. A bundle like this can run up to $50 at some retailers, so if your pulls and spasms need relief, grab this for a lot less.

These being reusable is a huge selling point. Combine that with the fact they can be used anywhere you’ve got chronic pain. All you need to do is find the metal disk inside, flex it back and forth, and you’re on your way to soothing warmth . These packs get toas ty pretty quick and stay tepid for up to an hour. You can always wrap them in cloth if they’re a bit too hot to start. Resetting is simple too, keep them in that cloth and toss the packs into boiling water for a few minutes. There is an instruction book just in case you get stuck . This bundle has a neck/shoulder pack, a sport pack, four pocket packs (good for boots and gloves), and a lower back pack. This is a must if you’re constantly heating a towel, taking l ong hot showers , or buying boxes of throw away patches.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.