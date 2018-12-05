Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone knows that the best kind of present is one that includes multiple presents, so these $7 Target Beauty Boxes would truly be the gift that keeps on giving. There are two discounted boxes — one with six skincare products for women and the other featuring six grooming favorites for men — that are luxurious enough to be gifted while also being useful in terms address common winter skin issues like dryness and dullness. Plus, each individual item is the ideal size for holiday travels. Quite a beautiful deal, if you ask me.

