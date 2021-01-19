It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Give Snack Time a Boost With up to 30% off Some Healthier Alternatives

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
91
Save
Save up to 30% on Healthy Snacks | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 30% on Healthy Snacks | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 30% on Healthy Snacks | Amazon Gold Box

If you work at home still maybe you’ve fallen into the mindless snacking hole. It’s ok, we’ve all been there. Perhaps now in the new year, you’ve vowed to eat better, and that includes snack time. Whether you’re chained to a desk and a little more free-range, we can all do better when it comes to those afternoon munchies. Today save up to 30% on various items from One bars, Omega bars, and SkinnyPop.

As there are several flavor options for each, if you’re a bit unsure or you like to mix it up, the variety packs of each are probably the best avenue. SkinnyPop doesn’t have one in this deal. But they do have the savory little treats in the traditional popcorn bags and mini cake boxes.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Tuesday's Best Deals: Pacifica Skincare, 55" TCL 4K TV, Switch Games, 8-In-1 Air Fryer, and More
Tuesday's Best Deals: Pacifica Skincare, 55" TCL 4K TV, Switch Games, 8-In-1 Air Fryer, and More
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter