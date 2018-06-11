Give a Larabars a try with this variety box, just $19 after the $5 off coupon. If you’re unfamiliar with Larabars, they’re gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan bars, mostly made from dates. This brand has a bunch of interesting flavors (blueberry muffin is my personal favorite) and this variety box is a good option if you aren’t ready to commit to a big box of one flavor.



As always, you can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel your next shipment after your first order ships if you don’t want more.