It's all consuming.
Give Into Your Pet's Treat Addiction With Today's Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box

Ana Suarez
Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box | Amazon
Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box | Amazon

This is not your cat writing an article. Or maybe it is. Whatever. Buy your cat a big ol’ tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats while it is $6 off on Amazon. In today’s Gold Box, you can get a bunch of cat and dog treats for cheap.

Be sure to check the page, some treats (like these Temptations Jumbo Stuff Treats) have an additional 40% off coupon when you Subscribe & Save.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

