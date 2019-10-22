Give Into Your Pet's Treat Addiction With Today's Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box | Amazon



This is not your cat writing an article. Or maybe it is. Whatever. Buy your cat a big ol’ tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats while it is $6 off on Amazon. In today’s Gold Box, you can get a bunch of cat and dog treats for cheap .

Advertisement

Be sure to check the page, some treats (like these Temptations Jumbo Stuff Treats) have an additional 40% off coupon when you Subscribe & Save.

Advertisement