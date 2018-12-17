Photo: Kotaku

If you couldn’t get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle on Black Friday, Walmart has a variety of bundles on sale today that make for decent consolation prizes.



As far as I’m concerned, the best deal of the bunch is this bundle, which includes your choice of Switch console (Gray or Neon), your choice of Labo set, and a $20 wired third party controller for $350.

If you don’t want Labo, I’d probably go with the console plus a free copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $299. That game’s currently selling for $30, and it’s way more fun than it has any right to be.

If you’re a big Mario Tennis fan (who isn’t?), the Mario Tennis bundle comes with a download of the game, plus a free set of Joy-Con tennis rackets and one of those $20 wired controllers for free.

And finally, if you just want more controllers to play multiplayer games, this bundle includes two of those third party wired gamepads for free with the purchase of a Switch.