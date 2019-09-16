Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 | $55 | Amazon

If you’re curious about electric shavers, but aren’t ready to shell out $100 or more on a high-end model, the 4.3 star rated Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 is a solid bargain at $55.



At that price, you won’t be getting features like a charging dock or a free-pivoting head, but it does include a pop-up trimmer for your sideburns and mustache, which is a fantastic inclusion at this price. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.