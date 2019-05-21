Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 3000 to an all-time low $45 (from about $65-$70).



The Dremel 3000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 28 accessories to get you started with projects all around the house. Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.