Give Chanel a Run for Their Money With This Perfume Science Kit, Now $12 Less

A few weeks ago my boyfriend and I spent an e vening with Thames & Kosmos’ Gross Anatomy. I was pleasantly surprised by how fun it was but also how in-depth and involved the kit was too. You guys seem to like these science kits so I tried to find another one that’s fun and informative. With kids spending more time at home keeping them occupied can be a challenge. Thames & Kosmos’ has another kit that might be engaging for the whole family. The Perfume Science Kit is basically beautiful chemistry at work and it’s 18% off.

Making perfume is an art form and an incredible profession. This history of perfumers is fascinating, it really is a science. In this kit, your olfactory system will take a journey as you t ra verse the physiology of smell. Creating synthetic fragrances and/or combing them with natural ones is a delicate dance in the perfume would. You’ll be teaching not only chemistry but biology to your young scientists as well . In your lab you’ll get high-quality perfume oils, decorative flacons to store what you make, and a 32-page manual to walk you through the experiments. Showing kids science at work in everyday life is a great way to connect complicated subjects to tangible applications .

