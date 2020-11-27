It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Give Chanel a Run for Their Money With This Perfume Science Kit, Now $12 Less

Sheilah Villard
Perfume Science Kit | $53 | Amazon
Holiday 2020
Perfume Science Kit | $53 | Amazon

A few weeks ago my boyfriend and I spent an evening with Thames & Kosmos’ Gross Anatomy. I was pleasantly surprised by how fun it was but also how in-depth and involved the kit was too. You guys seem to like these science kits so I tried to find another one that’s fun and informative. With kids spending more time at home keeping them occupied can be a challenge. Thames & Kosmos’ has another kit that might be engaging for the whole family. The Perfume Science Kit is basically beautiful chemistry at work and it’s 18% off.

Making perfume is an art form and an incredible profession. This history of perfumers is fascinating, it really is a science. In this kit, your olfactory system will take a journey as you traverse the physiology of smell. Creating synthetic fragrances and/or combing them with natural ones is a delicate dance in the perfume would. You’ll be teaching not only chemistry but biology to your young scientists as well. In your lab you’ll get high-quality perfume oils, decorative flacons to store what you make, and a 32-page manual to walk you through the experiments. Showing kids science at work in everyday life is a great way to connect complicated subjects to tangible applications.

