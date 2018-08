Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.

Get it for $5 with promo code 45BIK1R9, while they last.