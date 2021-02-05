It's all consuming.
Give Air Frying a Try With This Lil’ Bella Pro Series Model for Just $18

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Bella Pro Series 2qt Air Fryer | $18 | Best Buy
Image: Bella
Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.

Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

