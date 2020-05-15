Give a Prime Lens a Shot With $50 off This Sigma 30mm Lens

Sigma 30mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony E Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Sigma 30mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony E | $290 | B&H Photo

Maybe you’ve taken up photography as a new hobby in quarantine, or maybe you’re ready to branch out from the lens you got in your starter set. In any case, it doesn’t hurt to have a prime lens or two on hand since they tend to offer wider apertures , but they can get pretty expensive. Today at B&H Photo, you can get Sigma’s 30mm f/1.4 lens for Sony E cameras for $290, saving you $50.

You won’t be able to use it for any zooming, but it’ll let more light in thanks to its wider aperture. It’s a good opportunity to experiment with indoor photography, or nighttime shots if that’s more your jam.

