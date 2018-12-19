Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

What’s better than earning stars with your Starbucks order? Earning Amazon credit, obviously (though you’ll still earn stars too, fear not). While supplies last, you can use promo code SBUX (or “Elsbucks,” as the baristas would write on that code’s cup) to get $5 in Amazon credit when you spend $25 on a digital Starbucks gift card.



You were going to spend that $25 at Starbucks anyway, or at the very least, you can give the gift card as a gift, and keep the credit for yourself (we won’t tell). This deal won’t even last as long as holiday cup season though, so gulp it down while you can.