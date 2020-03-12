It's all consuming.
Gillette Shaving Products Are 30% Off

30% Off Gillette Shaving Products | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

30% Off Gillette Shaving Products | Amazon

Amazon’s featured deal of the day puts Gillette products front and center, with the retailer discounting razors, blade refills, and shaving foam for both men and women. Normally $32, this pack of razor replacements with Olay coconut conditioner plummets to $20, and the razors themselves are $5 off.

For men, you can get a 30-count of disposable Gillette SensorPlus 2 razors for $17.

No matter which camp you fall in, you’ll need foam, and that’s also worth stocking up on with Amazon selling twelve 11oz canisters of Gillette’s original formula for $17, just in time for beach season.

