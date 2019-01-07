Graphic: Shep McAllister

TWhether you saw the movie or not, you should read The Girl With All the Gifts. I know the market for thrillers with “Girl” in the title is oversaturated, but this one came out in 2014, and this is what io9's Charlie Jane Anders had to say:



Some books feature powerful characterization and heart-stopping emotional journeys. Others have great world-building in the service of a thundering great adventure. Still others have clever scientific ideas. But it’s rare to find a book like M.R. Carey’s The Girl With All The Gifts, which aces all of the above.

Download it to your Kindle or Kindle app for just $3. Seriously, go do it right now.