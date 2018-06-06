Graphic: Erica Offutt

We see deals on reader-favorite Thermapens pretty often, but this ThermoWorks sale includes a whole bunch of other discounted timers, probe thermometers, and more for Father’s Day.



First up, the classic Thermapen and slightly faster Thermapen Mk4 (black and blue colors only) are both 15% off. But, if you have already have one of those, this industrial infrared gun is $20 off, which can be useful for construction, checking your AC unit, and more.

Also on sale, this giant, extra loud kitchen timer, which I imagine Gordon Ramsay would approve of. And, this probe thermometer, great for deep frying, home brewing, and smoking meat.

There’s even more to look through, so head over to ThermoWorks and start shopping. Father’s Day is June 17th, so make sure to get your orders in while there’s still time.