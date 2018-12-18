Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

An iTunes gift card is a great last minute gift idea for any iPhone or Mac owner, and for the next few hours (or until sold out), you can get a $50 card on Amazon for just $42.50. And unlike most iTunes gift card deals, you’ll actually get a physical card here, which would normally be irritating, but for gift-giving season, it’s a virtue. The card is valid on apps, Apple Music subscriptions, movies, iCloud storage, and more, so it’ll definitely get used.

