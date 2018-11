Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

You don’t need superpowers to nail down the perfect gift for Deadpool fans. Devotees of the merc with a mouth will love this $13 Deadpool Loot Crate, which allows them to express their antihero pride without saying a word. It includes a sarcastic apron, socks, lanyard, pin, and bag. They’ll have to provide their own katanas, though.