Gift a Fledging Paleontologist a Dino Egg Kit for Easter Instead of Hunting for Them

Dino Egg Dig Kit | $25 | Amazon

This is the perfect time to grab the Dino Egg Dig Kit, as it’ll arrive for Easter. Who says it needs to be a rabbit’s eggs that are hunted on Sunday? Looking for dinos is way cooler. Every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. If you’ve got a little paleontologist trapped at home digitally learning what a great kit to foster that curiosity. Plus, you’re saving 25%.

This kit has twelve eggs with a dinosaur figure nestled inside each. Once you excavate your dig and unearth the prehistoric creature, find the corresponding card to earn about that dino’s history and characteristics . Encourage a young scientist and maybe learn a few new facts yourself. Teaching kids that history and science is just as cool and as important as other subjects is key. STE M projects are also a great way to get the whole family together and spark some nerdy love for a future scientist.

