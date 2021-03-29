It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Gift a Fledging Paleontologist a Dino Egg Kit for Easter Instead of Hunting for Them

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Dino Egg Dig Kit | $25 | Amazon
Dino Egg Dig Kit | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dino Egg Dig Kit | $25 | Amazon

This is the perfect time to grab the Dino Egg Dig Kit, as it’ll arrive for Easter. Who says it needs to be a rabbit’s eggs that are hunted on Sunday? Looking for dinos is way cooler. Every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. If you’ve got a little paleontologist trapped at home digitally learning what a great kit to foster that curiosity. Plus, you’re saving 25%.

Advertisement

This kit has twelve eggs with a dinosaur figure nestled inside each. Once you excavate your dig and unearth the prehistoric creature, find the corresponding card to earn about that dino’s history and characteristics. Encourage a young scientist and maybe learn a few new facts yourself. Teaching kids that history and science is just as cool and as important as other subjects is key. STEM projects are also a great way to get the whole family together and spark some nerdy love for a future scientist.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.