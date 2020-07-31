It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Ghost in the Shell 4K Blu-Ray Pre-Orders Fall to $18

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
It’s a bit cheaper to pre-order Ghost in the Shell in 4K Ultra HD on Blu-Ray, now sitting at just $18 on Amazon’s digital shelves. This is the best fidelity this classic anime has been offered in, and it comes with a digital copy, so you won’t even have to risk messing up your precious disk and the beautiful case it ships in. Look forward to it September 8.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

