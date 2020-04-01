Getting Your Ass Kicked in Street Fighter? Try Razer's Panthera Evo Arcade Stick, Now $30 Off

Razer Panthera Evo Tournament Fight Stick Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Razer Panthera Evo Tournament Fight Stick | $170 | Amazon

Oh no, I totally get it: that brutal ass beating you took in Mortal Kombat 11 was definitely because you were using your controller instead of a legit arcade stick. Let’s fix that: Amazon has Razer’s Panthera Evo tournament stick for $170, a $30 discount. It’s designed for use with PlayStation 4, has plug-and-play support on PC, and can even be used with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One with some added hardware.

You’ll find 10 face buttons and an eight-direction joystick, which should be more than enough to make sure you don’t whiff another game-ending combo when it’s all on the line. It’s also fully moddable, so you can swap out the buttons and joystick once wear and tear eventually get their way .