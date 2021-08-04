Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set (67-piece) | $92 | Macy’s | Use Code BTS



Pre-COVID, were you the dinner party extraordinaire? Were you the one who hosted all the shindigs? Did you throw legendary Friendsgivings? The future looks bright for this to happen again but going forward; you still might want to keep it on the small size. With this beautiful silver deal from Macy’s, you can still safely have your twelve-person supper club for just $92. Just use the code BTS at checkout.

This set is also great for those going out on their own for the first time. I absolutely did not have a full matching set of utensils when I got my first place after college. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that, but if you want to take a step towards adulting, apparently this is important, or so my mom said when she handed me a real hostess set. This Carleigh Collection is all sparkling stainless steel pieces: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons. In the Hostess Set, you’ll get one of each: tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon, and a butter serving knife. These never need polishing and are dishwasher safe. And who knows, maybe you can will the social distancing away with purchasing a fancy modern dinner set for your next extravagant soiree.

These will ship for free.