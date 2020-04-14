It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Get Zoom Ready With Some Fresh Fits From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
110
Save
Up to 40% off Apparel | Nordstrom
Up to 40% off Apparel | Nordstrom
Graphic: Nordstrom

Up to 60% off Apparel | Nordstrom

By now, you’ve probably rotated through a good chunk of your lounge-friendly wardrobe pieces, and your fits might be feeling a little stale. Luckily, there’s a sale for that!

Advertisement

Nordstrom’s kicking off its Spring Sale with discounts of up to 60% on men’s and women’s clothes, with options ranging from cozy couch clothes to Zoom-friendly business casual attire. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for there, Nordstrom has plenty of other deals to choose from.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Up to $200 in Best Buy's Smart Home Sale: Hubs, Cameras, Routers, & More

Oh, Yup, You Need To Wash Your Grocery Totes

RECOMMENDED: Rage Cleaning

Don’t Sleep on Old Navy’s Activewear