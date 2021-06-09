It's all consuming.
Get Yourself the Stunning Pulse Red Xbox Controller and Try Not to Stare at It Instead of the Screen While You Play

Oh crap that guy just sniped me because I was looking down at my hands again.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red | $60 | Walmart
The new Xbox controller color variants look slick as hell. I’m glad we’re starting to get back to the old N64 era where everyone owned four different colored controllers for their console. The red on this controller particularly really pops. So much so, you’re going to have to work hard to not be constantly averting your eyes from your Knockout City game to look down at this cool thing in your hands. Here’s to hoping if we ever get an Elite Series 3 controller, Microsoft embraces color like they have here. Anyway, if you don’t want to hold out for that, hop on this deal now to get the Pulse Red Xbox controller for $60 from Walmart.

